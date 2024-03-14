Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Nashik (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has resumed with renewed vigor from Nashik, Maharashtra, where he has been engaging with local communities, listening to their grievances, and amplifying their voices on a national platform. Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple as part of the yatra, which arrived in Malegaon from Dhule on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the Yatra passed through Pimpalgaon Baswant and Ozar in Nashik. Rahul Gandhi will lead a roadshow from Dwarka Circle and deliver a public speech at Shalimar, where he will also unveil the statue of Indira Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/vUq1HA7qbk — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd from his open jeep in Arvi, Dhule, on Wednesday, saying, “Congress guarantees come with a warranty” (suggesting firm assurance of fulfilling promises).Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in Dhule district introduced five ‘Mahila Nyay’ assurances aimed at empowering women, including an annual deposit of ₹1 lakh into the bank accounts of economically disadvantaged women and a commitment to secure 50% reservation for women in government positions if his party assumes power.

Gandhi, who is set to run for reelection from his current constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, emphasised the public's call for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to utilise ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).The Maharashtra leg of the Congress leader's yatra started on March 12 in Nandurbar and will wrap up with an event in Mumbai on March 17. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which kicked off from Manipur in mid-January, is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Mumbai on March 17.