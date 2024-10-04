Rahul Gandhi’s Kolhapur Tour Rescheduled to October 5th Due to Technical Issues in Flight

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had his scheduled tour canceled today (Friday) at 5:30 PM due to a technical glitch with his flight from Delhi. He is now set to arrive in Kolhapur tomorrow (Saturday) at 8:45 AM, where he will unveil the replica statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Bhagwa Chowk in Kasba Bawda. Congress district president and program organizer MLA Satej Patil confirmed this, stating that Rahul Gandhi will personally unveil the statue.

Initially, Rahul Gandhi was expected to arrive in Kolhapur at 5:40 PM today and unveil the statue later in the evening. Extensive preparations had been made for this event. However, the sudden change in his tour schedule necessitated a rescheduling. The statue will now be unveiled tomorrow morning, with the event planned for 10:00 AM. After the unveiling, he will pay his respects to Rajarishi Shahu Maharaj at the Shahu Samadhi site.

Following his attendance at the Constitution Honoring Conference, he is expected to depart for Delhi by special flight in the evening. The upcoming assembly elections have sparked significant curiosity about this tour in Maharashtra.