Rahul Gandhi's Kolhapur Visit Cancelled Due to Technical Snag in Flight; Check New Schedule Here

Kolhapur, Maharashtra (October 4, 2024): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kolhapur on Friday was abruptly cancelled around 5:30 PM due to a technical snag in his flight from Delhi. He is now scheduled to arrive in Kolhapur at 8:45 AM on Saturday to unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Saffron Chowk in Kasaba Bawada.

Congress district president MLA Satej Patil confirmed that the statue will be unveiled by Rahul Gandhi. Initially, Gandhi was set to arrive in Kolhapur at 5:40 PM on Friday and unveil the statue later that evening.

However, news of the sudden change in schedule emerged. The statue unveiling ceremony will now take place tomorrow morning at 10 AM. Afterward, he will pay homage to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj at the Shahu Samadhi Sthal. He will also attend the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan before departing for Delhi in the evening.