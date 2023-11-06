Rahul Narwekar to invite President Droupadi Murmu for Maharashtra legislature centenary celebration

The Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, Rahul Narwekar, is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday to extend an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming centenary celebration of the state legislature. During the meeting, they will also engage in discussions on various pertinent matters.

Narwekar told PTI that he will be meeting Murmu in the afternoon. I will meet the President to extend an invitation for the centenary year celebration of the state legislature and discuss other relevant issues, he said.

On October 30, the Supreme Court directed Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by December 31.



The Supreme Court had subjected the prolonged delay in resolving the disqualification petitions concerning Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena MLAs aligned with him to thorough examination. In a previous hearing, the apex court strongly criticized the assembly speaker, emphasizing that the proceedings should not be turned into a mere show and that he should not undermine its directives.