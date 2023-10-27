Raids happening on those who can defeat BJP in elections, says Sanjay Raut

On raids by central agencies in poll-bound states, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut said that now the Model Code of Conduct is implemented, and you are conducting raids. What does this imply? We had given ten names to Maharashtra. Why are you not conducting raids on them? Raids are being done where elections are happening for those who can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from the Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case in the state, official sources said. It also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.