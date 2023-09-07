Raigad: 15-year-old boy killed after javelin pierces his head during practice session at school

At a school in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after a javelin thrown by another another student penetrated his head during a practise session.

According to the police, the deceased student, Hujefa Daware had bent down to tie his shoelace and didn't realise the pointed object was moving towards him. He said the bizarre occurrence occurred on Wednesday afternoon at INT English School in Purar, Goregaon, in the Mangaon taluka of the district, while kids were practising javelin throwing on the school's grounds.

Daware was also a part of the javelin team that was preparing for a taluka-level meet. As the practice session was underway, a fellow student hurled a javelin. However, Daware apparently failed to notice that the long stick with a pointed end was flying in his direction.

The teen was hit in the head when he bent down to tie his shoelace. Daware collapsed on the spot after the javelin pierced his head. A police official reported that the student who was severely bleeding passed away before being transferred to the hospital.

Goregaon police in the district have registered a case of accidental death for now and are examining if there was any negligence on the part of the student who threw the javelin, he said. The police have also sought the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the school and the ones covering the playground.