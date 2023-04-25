Raigad: 18 injured in MSRTC bus accident

At least 18 passengers were injured after a state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus met with an accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The incident took place around 4 pm near Karnala Bird Sanctuary, nearly 60 km from Mumbai, when the Shivshahi bus operated by the MSRTC was on a regular trip.

After learning about the accident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers, he said. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.

