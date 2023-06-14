Raigad: 4 held for using fake documents to get jobs in police dept

Four persons have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for using fake documents to get jobs in the police department, officials said on Wednesday.

Thousands of candidates appeared for written and physical tests in December 2022 in Alibag for the posts of 272 police constables, said a bulletin by the department.

After the final selection of candidates, authorities began verification of their documents. During scrutiny, it was found that four of them had submitted bogus “project affected” certificates.

The Alibag police registered a case against them for cheating and other charges under the Indian Penal Code. The four were arrested on Tuesday and a court remanded them in police custody till June 17, the bulletin added.