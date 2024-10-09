Raigad Accident: MSRTC Bus Carrying Women to ‘Ladki Bahin’ Event Plunges Into 40-Foot Gorge in Mangaon, Injuries Reported

Raigad, Maharashtra (October 9, 2024): A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying women to the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' event in Morbe, Mangaon taluka, plunged into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Mangaon, Raigad district, on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to reports, at least eight women sustained injuries, and one woman is in critical condition.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to brake failure. A rescue operation was launched to save the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to condemn the incident, saying that the government's haste to gather a crowd for the program had endangered women's lives.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the women injured in the unfortunate accident involving the ST bus in Mangaon. I request the local administration and the government to provide immediate necessary treatment to the women,” Patole tweeted.