Raigad Accident: MSRTC Bus Carrying Women to ‘Ladki Bahin’ Event Plunges Into 40-Foot Gorge in Mangaon, Injuries Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2024 05:34 PM2024-10-09T17:34:22+5:302024-10-09T17:47:00+5:30
Raigad, Maharashtra (October 9, 2024): A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying women to the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' event in Morbe, Mangaon taluka, plunged into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Mangaon, Raigad district, on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. According to reports, at least eight women sustained injuries, and one woman is in critical condition.
Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to brake failure. A rescue operation was launched to save the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to condemn the incident, saying that the government's haste to gather a crowd for the program had endangered women's lives.
लाडकी बहीण कार्यक्रमासाठी गर्दी जमवण्याचा सरकारचा अट्टहास महिलांच्या जीवावर बेतण्याची घटना अतिशय गंभीर आहे.— Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) October 9, 2024
माणगावमध्ये एसटी बसला झालेल्या दुर्दैवी अपघातात जखमी झालेल्या महिलांच्या प्रकृतीत लवकरात लवकर सुधारणा व्हावी अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो. स्थानिक प्रशासन आणि सरकारला माझी… pic.twitter.com/Qci7GY5hii
"I pray for the speedy recovery of the women injured in the unfortunate accident involving the ST bus in Mangaon. I request the local administration and the government to provide immediate necessary treatment to the women," Patole tweeted.