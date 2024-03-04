Raigad: Biker Youth Dies After Colliding With Shiv Sena Shinde MLA's Car

Mumbai/ Raigad: In a tragic incident, a two-wheeler rider was killed when his car collided with Shiv Sena Shinde group MLA Mahendra Dalvi. The accident took place near Usdi village under Murud Agardanda gram panchayat limits on Saturday. The biker was killed when the MLA's car rammed into his bike. A case has been registered against the driver of Dalvi's car. Mahendra Dalvi is an MLA from the Murud-Alibaug constituency.



Dalvi was on his way to lay the foundation stone of Salav Agardanda Road in Murud-Nandgaon on Saturday. At that time, Mahendra Dalvi's car hit a two-wheeler in the area of toll plaza near Usdi village. The biker has been identified as Jasim Abdul Rehman Pasware, who was seriously injured in the accident. He was rushed to Murud Rural Hospital for treatment. However, he died during treatment.

Police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. A case has also been registered against the driver of MLA Dalvi's car. Further investigation is underway.