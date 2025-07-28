Raigad: Bodies of 3 Missing Fishermen Recovered After Boat Capsizes

Raigad Boat Accident: Bodies of three fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra were recovered on Monday, officials confirmed. The men had been missing since Saturday morning when their boat overturned in the Arabian Sea near Alibaug. Search operations were carried out over two days by local police, disaster management teams and the Indian Coast Guard. Drones were also used to trace the missing fishermen. The bodies were later found along the shores of Dighode, Sasavne and Kihim villages.

The fishing boat had departed from Karanja in Uran and was carrying eight fishermen. The vessel capsized due to heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions. As the boat began to sink, all eight crew members jumped into the water in an attempt to swim to safety.

Five fishermen managed to reach the shore despite the rough weather and were treated for minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Naresh Ram Shelar, Dhiraj Koli and Mukesh Patil. All three were residents of Uran. Their bodies have been sent to the district civil hospital for postmortem.