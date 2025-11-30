Raigad District Enforces Strict Prohibitory Measures Ahead of 2025 Municipal Elections

The Raigad district administration has announced stringent prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure smooth, transparent and peaceful voting for the Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat Elections scheduled on 2 December 2025. These directives follow the State Election Commission’s notification issued on 4 November, outlining the election schedule.

Under the orders, the model code of conduct will remain effective until results are declared, with even tighter restrictions beginning 48 hours before the close of polling. All gatherings of more than five people, public rallies and election meetings have been barred. Campaigning at public spaces is prohibited, though door-to-door canvassing remains permitted. Sending bulk political messages, accommodating non-local political workers within the election area and using loudspeakers are also banned.

The order specifies that mobile phones, wireless devices and other communication equipment are not allowed within 100 metres of polling booths, except for authorised election and security personnel. Shouting slogans, creating disturbances or using megaphones in this perimeter is strictly prohibited. Carrying weapons within this area is also banned, with exceptions only for security forces and individuals under SPG or Z+ protection accompanied by designated security officers.

Shops and commercial establishments located within 100 metres of polling stations must remain closed during voting hours. Voter slips may only be printed on plain white paper and cannot display any candidate name or party symbol. Any attempt to influence voters from homes situated near polling booths or through unauthorised campaigning in the vicinity will attract legal action. Similarly, vehicles are restricted within 200 metres of polling centres, except those transporting elderly, differently-abled or medically unfit voters.

Political parties are prohibited from setting up election booths within 200 metres of polling stations. Booths beyond this limit must follow strict norms, including prior notification to the returning officer, obtaining local body permission, and limiting the booth size to 10x10 feet with only one table and two chairs. Once the campaign period ends, non-resident political workers, supporters and procession members must vacate the constituency to avoid undue voter influence.

These prohibitory orders will be in effect across all municipal election limits in Raigad district—from 6:00 pm on 30 November until 7:00 pm on 2 December. Violations will be dealt with under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.