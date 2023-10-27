Raigad: Elections to be held in 210 gram panchayats on November 5

At least 210 gram panchayats will go to polls in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 5 and the results will be declared the next day, an official said on Friday.

As many as 485 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch, while 3,395 are contesting for panchayat membership, the official said.

The election department had received 825 nomination forms from candidates contesting for the post of sarpanch, of which 11 were rejected after scrutiny and 329 nominations were withdrawn, he said.

