Raigad: Fishermen Release Trapped Olive Ridley Turtle Back to the Sea

Uran: A rare olive ridley turtle, trapped in a fishing net, was released into the sea by fishermen of Karanja-Kondhari Pada. Bharat Hiraji Patil and his colleagues from Kondhari Pada in Karanja village had gone fishing with their boat in the sea on Tuesday (26).

A sea turtle of the rare olive ridley species was found trapped in a fishing net. Bharat Patil and his colleagues noticed that turtles were struggling to get out of the net. Fishermen rescued the turtle trapped in the net separately. The rare sea turtle, which was pulled out of the net, was immediately released into the sea.

This rare turtle is known as a green sea turtle or olive ridley. The female of this species nests two to three times a season every year and lays 100 eggs at a time, said Vivek Keni, president of the Wildlife Nature Conservation Institute.