Raigad Fort Staircase Path Closed Until August 15 Amid Landslide Risk; Tourists Advised to Use Ropeway

As a preventive measure to ensure public safety during the monsoon season, the District Administration of Raigad has ordered the footpath leading to Raigad Fort to be closed until August 15, 2025. The reason is the risk of landslides and increased water flow in the area.

According to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the region throughout July, which increases the risk of landslides and dangerous waterlogging on trekking paths to the fort. The Sub-Divisional Officer of Mahad had earlier submitted a request to close the popular trekking route to inland visitors, citing large crowds of Shiva devotees and tourists expected to visit Raigad Fort during the Shravan month, also known as Sawan.

The District Administration has advised that tourists should only access Raigad Fort via the ropeway and avoid using the footpath, which becomes risky during continuous rains due to slippery surfaces, unstable rocks, and steep waterlogged slopes.

The District Superintendent of Police, Raigad, has been instructed to deploy adequate security forces at key entry and exit points, including Nane Darwaja, Chitta Darwaja, and Raigad Fort. Any violation of the order will invite strict action under Sections 51, 54, and 56 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which includes penalties for obstructing relief efforts, causing false alarms, or disobeying lawful orders during a disaster.