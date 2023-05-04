Raigad: Lok Adalat settles more than 16,000 cases amounting to Rs 13 crore

National Lok Adalat held recently in Maharashtra’s Raigad district resolved a total of 16,339 cases, involving settlements amounting to more than Rs 13 crore, an official said.

Lok Adalat was held at 29 places across the coastal district last Sunday, said Amol Shinde, judge and secretary of Raigad Distict Vidhiseva Authority.

A total of 89,119 cases were listed for hearing, of which 16,339 were settled amicably. These cases involved an amount of Rs 13.38 crore, he said. Nine cases of divorce were also settled during this exercise.

Earlier, A Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved at least 24,073 pending cases involving settlements amounting to more than Rs 76 crore, a court official here.