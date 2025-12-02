Raigad Municipal Elections: Clash Between Supporters of Bharatshet Gogawale and Arun Jagtap Halts Voting in Mahad

A clash broke out between supporters of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Bharatshet Gogawale and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Arun Jagtap at Ward Number 2 of the Mahad Municipal Council polling station in Raigad district during the voting in Maharashtra Municipal Elections on Tuesday, 2 December.

The main contest in Mahad is between Jagtap and Gogawale. Due to the violence, authorities stopped allowing voters into the polling booth, raising concerns among citizens about whether they would be able to cast their votes. Voting is currently underway for 264 municipal council posts and 6,042 member posts across the state.

According to a report by NDTV Marathi, a major clash erupted between supporters of Minister Bharatshet Gogawale’s son Vikas Gogawale and supporters of Sushant Jabare. Jabare was allegedly beaten by Gogawale’s supporters and several vehicles were vandalised. Jabare’s security guard was also assaulted.

Jabare had recently switched from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to Ajit Pawar’s NCP. He claimed the incident took place when he arrived at the polling booth for inspection. “Three unidentified vehicles arrived while I was heading to the office. They had sticks, hockey sticks and someone even pointed a revolver at me,” Jabare said.

Reacting to the allegations, Vikas Gogawale said, “Why was a revolver pointed at me? If Sunil Tatkare has the courage, he should come forward himself instead of sending such goons. I am Bharatsheth’s son. We work under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership. Bharat Gogawale has been informed. Police must take appropriate action.”