Raigad Tragedy: Four Cousins Drown in Maharashtra's Kundalika River, Search Underway for Missing People

A family outing in Shiravali village, Mangaon taluka, ended in tragedy on Saturday afternoon when four members were swept away by the fast-flowing Kundalika River. Two bodies have been recovered, while the search for the remaining two continues. The incident occurred when the Pedekar and Sonar families, visiting their native village, stopped by the river, situated about 7 km from their home. Senior Inspector Nivrutti Borhade from Mangaon police station confirmed that the two families, who had arrived on Thursday, were out sightseeing on Saturday. A group of 12 to 14 members stopped at the river to freshen up.

The tragedy unfolded when Siddesh Sonar, 21, from Sion, Mumbai, slipped and fell into the river while washing clothes. His sister, Kajal Sonar, 26, jumped in to rescue him but was also swept away. Their cousins, Siddhi and Soni Pedekar, tried to help but were also caught in the strong current. "The river's flow was dangerously high due to excess water being released from the Mulshi dam's hydroelectric project," explained Inspector Borhade.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of Siddesh and Siddhi approximately 500 meters downstream. "Search operations will continue on Sunday to find Kajal and Soni," a rescue worker said. The incident has left the families and the Shiravali community in shock. Authorities are urging people to take extra precautions near rivers, especially during times of strong currents.