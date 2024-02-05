Railadevi Lake: A Historical Reservoir Embraced by Aesthetic Enhancements and Environmental Challenges

Situated approximately three kilometers from Thane railway station, close to Teen Haath Naka, Railadevi Lake spans across 8 hectares (20 acres). Once the largest lake from the Shilahar era, it now languishes in neglect and pollution, yearning for rejuvenation. Despite its current state, Railadevi Lake remains a popular destination for locals. Also referred to as 'Lotus Lake,' it shelters various wildlife, including protected soft-shell turtles, and serves as a hangout for birds like Herons. The lake's lush surroundings, adorned with trees planted by NGOs and citizens, have been obscured due to a beautification project, leaving residents disheartened by the loss of its original charm.



Historical Significance

The Railadevi Lake owes its name to Shri Railadevi, attributed to the Shilahara era's history. Sitting on the banks of the lake, flanked by the presiding deity Mahadev and the village deity Shri Rayaladevi Temple, this expansive reservoir is a sacred, cultural, and historical landmark of Thane. According the book ‘Mukkam Post Talao’ written by Nutan Bandekar, in the city of Thane, a philanthropist named K. Balakrishna Jagannath Patil served as a former police officer. He generously donated six plots of land for the Rayaladevi Temple. Every year, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti witnesses a grand celebration at the Rayaladevi, also known as Jakamata, temple premises. Shri Railadevi is the family deity of the Kolis, an indigenous community in the region.

Beautification of Railadevi Under AMRUT)-II scheme

When LokmatTimes.com visited the Railadevi lake, MMRDA officials were overlooking the beautification process in which there is a plan of developing recreational spots at the periphery of the lake including amphitheatre, walking tracks, jogging tracks etc. Since last 1 year, TMC and MMRDA are improving and restoring this lake that has an apartment complex at one side and habitation along the bank. This lake will get a new life under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II scheme.The lake was once surrounded by green cover and a footbridge from the lake where one reaches a serene environment in the middle of the lake. The bridge has now been removed due to the beautification work.

‘Trees Surrounding Railadevi Cut at 2 AM in Midnight’

Darshan Sutar, who is a resident of Ghantali area in Thane told LokmatTimes.com, “I used to come here to sit with my friends and enjoy the natural beauty of this lake. 30 percent trees have been cut now. The lake was once surrounded by dense trees. It will be good if the lake is renovated but not at the cost of environment. The lake was once famous as many birds used to come here. Fishes, turtiled were visible in large numbers. Administration has not maintained this lake properly.”

LokmatTimes.com also spoke with the residents surrounding the lake. Haider, a local resident informed, “It is very shocking that officials over here are riding bikes and dumpers inside the lake in the name of beautification. They drove JCBs over the lakebed while draining out 95% of its freshwater water. The water was removed by installing motors. They killed most of the trees at 2 am in the midnight. Is this called beatification.” When Hyder and other residents complained against MMRDA and TMC officials, they were threatened by police officers and municiapl authorities to stop their protests to save environment. They were told to withdraw their protests as it is a dream project of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. “How can we cause damage to CM’s dream project? If residents are sharing useful inputs, CM sir will only benefit from it, right,” asked Haider.

Last year, when the unscientific de-siltation happened, citizens rescued 200 turtles from the lake who were about to die due to the removal of water. Some residents told that drug peddlers have found a safe haven in the surroundings of the lake. There are smokers, alcoholics roaming here since evening time. Though police round- ups are happening, such illegal activities are increasing.



Nishant Bangera, social activist from Thane told LokmatTimes.com, “Riparian zone of the lake has been destroyed. Over the past year, contractors have dumped debris to reclaim portions of the lake. Thereafter, covering the slope of the lake and carrying out hard-stone pitching through gabions. Encroachments are happening around the lake. MMRDA has not uploaded the DPR of the project or any other planning document making it difficult for citizens to understand the scope and expanse of the project. Such concealment of data only makes the entire project further questionable.”

The lake has the potential for various recreational activities like boating, bird watching, and enjoying nature. The surrounding area can be developed into an attractive tourist destination but not by compromising the natural habitat. It is need of the hour to revive the of joy, purity, enthusiasm, and the eternal gaze of such an historical and divine lake.