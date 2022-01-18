Railway Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for 2422 posts in railways in Maharashtra

Railways has organized big recruitment in Maharashtra. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued notification of Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in Central Railway. There is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to do apprenticeship in Railways. Applications have been invited for more than 2000 seats. Interested candidates who want to apply online by visiting the official website rrccr.com. If you are interested and you have passed 10th with at least 50% marks, then there is a job opportunity. You must have passed ITI in the relevant trade. The online registration process has started from January 17, 2022. Applications can be submitted till February 16. The required information and notification link of Railway Recruitment 2022 is given below.

Mumbai Cluster - 1659 posts

Bhusawal Cluster - 418 posts

Pune Cluster - 152 posts

Nagpur Cluster - 114 posts

Solapur Cluster - 79 posts

Total number of posts - 2422 posts

The right candidate for the post of Apprentice will be selected without examination. For this merit list will be prepared on the basis of 10th mark and ITI marks. After this the candidates will be selected according to the cluster.

Application Fee ...

General, OBC and financially backward candidates will be charged Rs 100. Other candidates are exempted from application fee.

