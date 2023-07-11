Rainfall deficits plague Maharashtra; Hingoli, Sangli, and Akola worst hit

Insufficient rainfall and a delay in the monsoon season have resulted in a rise in the rain deficit across Pune and various regions of Maharashtra. As per the recent data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has witnessed a 27% shortfall in rainfall this year, considering the recorded precipitation from June 1 to July 10.

As per officials from IMD, the Pune district received 209.6 mm of rainfall during this period, which falls short of the expected normal rainfall of 286.4 mm for the district. The situation is similar in other districts of Maharashtra, with a majority of them experiencing significant rainfall deficits this year. Official data reveals that Hingoli has recorded the highest deficit in the state with 83% below-normal rainfall, followed by Sangli with 72% and Akola with 68% deficit in rainfall.

As per IMD officials, a limited number of districts in the state have experienced above-normal rainfall this year. Palghar has recorded a surplus of 39% rainfall, while Suburban Mumbai has seen a surplus of 24%, and Thane has observed a surplus of 20% rainfall during this period.