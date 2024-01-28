Raj Thackeray Advocates Mandatory Marathi Education in Maharashtra State Schools

A three-day World Marathi Conference is underway at the exhibition center in Navi Mumbai, and Raj Thackeray has actively participated in the event. During his address to the conference, he delivered a speech in Marathi, shedding light on the current state of the language and delving into the situation concerning Hindi.

Thackeray highlighted the global impact of the Marathi community, spanning across various countries, and emphasized the importance of recognizing their achievements. He urged for Maharashtra's philosophy to wield influence comparable to leaders from other states or countries, emphasizing the significance of representing the state's culture and traditions beyond its borders.

While acknowledging the commendable spread of the Marathi community globally, Thackeray emphasized the need to maintain a focus on Maharashtra itself. He passionately advocated for mandatory Marathi language education from first to tenth grade in all state schools, expressing concern over Hindi gradually replacing Marathi in urban areas.

Proud of his Marathi heritage, Thackeray underscored the importance of prioritizing Maharashtra, insisting on the preservation of the mother tongue. While endorsing the use of Hindi in other states, he expressed concern about its encroachment into the linguistic landscape of Maharashtra. Thackeray discouraged diluting the richness of Marathi humor into other languages, asserting the cultural identity of Maharashtra.

Questioning the absence of language-based discrimination in the state compared to other regions, Thackeray called for a broad-minded attitude. He urged residents to uphold their linguistic roots while respecting the linguistic diversity present in other states. The speech encapsulated Thackeray's passionate plea for the preservation and promotion of Marathi language and culture.