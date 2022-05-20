Raj Thackeray announces postponement of Ayodhya tour

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya, which has been under discussion for the last several days, has finally been postponed. MNS president Raj Thackeray has informed about this by tweeting. However, the rally will be held in Pune and Raj has appealed to the MNS workers to be present. Raj Thackeray was supposed to visit Ayodhya on June 5 but it has been postponed due to health reasons. He has postponed his visit to Ayodhya and has said that he will talk about this in detail in the meeting to be held in Pune on Sunday.



MNS workers had also started preparations for the Ayodhya tour. Similarly, Raj's visit to Ayodhya was strongly opposed from Uttar Pradesh. Nevertheless, Raj Thackeray was adamant on his Ayodhya tour. But now, it has been reported that Raj Thackeray has postponed his Ayodhya tour. Raj Thackeray tweeted that he had postponed his Ayodhya tour. However, at the same time, Raj has appealed to the MNS workers to come to the rally in Pune to speak in detail on this issue.

After Raj Thackeray took a pro-Hindu stance, he had announced that he would visit Ayodhya. After this announcement of Raj Thackeray, MNS office bearers from the state had started preparations for Ayodhya tour.