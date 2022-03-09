Raj Thackeray attacks Maharashtra Governor over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Does the Governor of Maharashtra have any understanding? asked MNS chief Raj Thackeray has slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He said that when there is no historical evidence to prove that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Samarth Ramdas had a 'guru-shishya' relationship, it was not his business to comment on it and create strife in the society.

MNS is celebrating its 16th anniversary today. He was talking at the time. For the first time, MNS is celebrating its anniversary outside Mumbai, in Pune.

Raj Thackeray said, "Ramdas Swami never said about Shivaji Maharaj that he was his disciple, and nowhere did Shivaji Maharaj mention that Ramdas Swami was his guru. There is a business going on in their name."

The governor had also made a controversial statement about Mahatma Phule. Raj Thackeray has also criticized that.

It is said that Raj Thackeray started his speech by saying, "All my Hindu brothers and sisters gathered here" and clarified his agenda for the forthcoming elections.

Raj Thackeray referred to the recent remarks of the Maharashtra Governor who allegedly made a controversial statement over Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj linking Sant Ramdas with him.

Koshiyari had said, "Who would give importance to Chandragupta without Chanakya? Who would give importance to Shivaji without Samartha? Shivaji or Chandragupta is not small but our society has a very important role of a guru."