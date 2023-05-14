Raj Thackeray credits Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for BJP's defeat in Karnataka

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray on Sunday said, BJP's defeat in Karnataka is a defeat of arrogance. One should never take public for granted. The Karnataka poll result is a lesson for everyone. Thackeray also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and gave credit to Bharat Jodo Yatra for the Congress's win.

Reacting to senior BJP leader and minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's statement that the early morning swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as CM and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM post 2019 polls in Maharashtra was a decision taken to teach Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (then undivided) a lesson, Raj Thackeray said the BJP made a mistake then and it should not attempt to cover it up now. "What you (BJP) did (2019) was a mistake. Now there is no need to speak about teaching lessons to anyone," he added.

The Congress has this evening called a meeting of its MLAs to deliberate on the tricky issue of who gets the top job after their thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly elections yesterday. In the meeting, which Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said is scheduled for 6 pm at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru, the Congress Legislative Party is expected to pass a resolution leaving it to the Congress national president to decide the chief minister pick. Sources said no final decision will be taken today, but views of all MLAs will be ascertained.Congress General Secretaries Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Babaria and Jitendra Singh Alwar have been appointed as observers for the Karnataka CLP meeting