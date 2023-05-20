Raj Thackeray dubs RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2000 note from circulation as fickle-minded

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray dubbed the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation as fickle-minded.

Thackeray said the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts. This is fickle-minded. Had experts been consulted, such a thing would have not happened. You roll out a note and then you withdraw it. At that time, the note would not even go inside the ATM machine. The country cannot afford such decisions. Does the government work like this? Thackeray questioned.

RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The note was introduced in November 2016 following Prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes.