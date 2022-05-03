Raj Thackeray likely to be arrested ?; MVA govt likely to take action

MNS chief Raj Thackeray made a comment at the Gudipadva rally demanding removal of loudspeaker from the mosque. Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

The ruling parties have alleged that Raj Thackeray's hint is likely to create a religious rift in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the arrest of Raj Thackeray. There is also a demand from various organizations for action against Raj. At the Aurangabad meeting, Raj Thackeray gave an aggressive warning for removing loudspeakers. Therefore, action is likely to be taken against them now. CCTV footage of Raj Thackeray's meeting place has been completed. The report of this investigation has been submitted to the Director General of Police Rajni Sheth. In it, it is said that Raj Thackeray has violated the terms and conditions imposed on the meeting. A meeting between Director General of Police and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will be held today. The meeting is likely to discuss filing a case against Raj Thackeray.