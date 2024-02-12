Raj Thackeray Praises Govt for Release of Ex-Navy Officers from Qatar, Demands Similar Action for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Mumbai: Eight former Indian naval officers had been sentenced to death by a Qatari court on charges of espionage. However, in this case, the diplomacy of the Indian government has won a big victory. All the eight Indian former naval officers sentenced to death have been released and seven of them have returned home. Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has congratulated the central government and demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav should also be allowed to come to Indian soil soon.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter to congratulate the Central government. "In Qatar, eight Indian Navy officers were arrested and sentenced to death on charges of espionage. But congratulations to the government for the release of all those officers due to the diplomacy of the Government of India," he tweeted.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an officer of the Indian Navy, has been incarcerated in Pakistan since 2016 on the charges of subversive activities and carrying out espionage for the Research and Analysis Wing of India. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 2017, an order which was stayed by the International Court of Justice. India's request for Jadhav's release was rejected by the ICC and the Indian Counslate was able to establish contact with Jadhav only once since then. Pakistan has been consistently denying the Counsalte to meet Jadhav.