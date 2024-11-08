Raj Thackeray Slams Uddhav and Shinde, Reveals Former Shiv Sena Leaders Reached Out to Him

A public meeting was held in Datar Colony, Bhandup East, where MNS leader Raj Thackeray addressed a crowd, appealing to voters to elect Vishwajeet Dholam as the candidate from Vikhroli. Raj also announced that another rally would be held in Vikhroli in the next 7-8 days. During the speech, he issued a warning: "If anyone tries to bully, I will respond with double the force." Raj targeted an editor, accusing them of corrupting Maharashtra's language and claiming they believed only they had the right to speak. He stated, "We are Thackerays; it’s in our genes. If our patience breaks, it doesn’t mean we’re afraid." Raj then took aim at Sanjay Raut, accusing him of ruining Maharashtra and vowed to take revenge for it on the 20th of the month.

Reflecting on his childhood, Raj shared memories of his family’s driver, Mane, and their trips to Tulsiroad, where Shiv Sena had an office. He recalled a story from 1973-74, when he was with Balasaheb Thackeray, who had refused to ride in a red-light car, opting instead for a taxi. Later, Raj pointed out, the red-light car had followed them to Bandra. He then posed a rhetorical question: "If someone has witnessed such things in their youth, would they sit in a red-light car?" Raj also commented on the current political situation, pointing out the hypocrisy of those who once opposed a political figure and now sought the Chief Minister’s position. He criticized the sudden shift in alliances, saying, "After becoming the Chief Minister, 40 MLAs from the opposition switched sides, and Shinde said he wouldn’t join if Ajit Pawar was present."

Raj accused voters of being taken for granted. "You vote for these people, and it’s as if they expect you to vote without considering your future. After election day, you are treated like you won’t matter anymore," he remarked. He also addressed the issue of youth from rural areas coming to Mumbai and Pune for work, while others went abroad, highlighting how common people were suffering due to the political games being played. Raj reminded the crowd of a statement by Balasaheb Thackeray, who once said that if Shiv Sena became like the Congress, he would shut the party down. Raj criticized how some members of the party were now promoting Congress, calling it a betrayal of Balasaheb's principles.

Lastly, Raj recounted how, after leaving Shiv Sena, 35 MLAs and 15 MPs came to him, suggesting an alliance with Congress, but Raj declined. He emphasized that he did not want to divide Shiv Sena or exploit Balasaheb’s legacy for votes. Raj concluded by urging voters to give him a chance, assuring them that if he failed, he would not return like others who shamelessly continued their political careers despite their failures.