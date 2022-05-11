Raj Thackeray to be given Z-plus security after he receives death threat?

MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded that unauthorized loudspeakers be removed from the mosque and warned to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque. After that, politics heated up over the issue of loudspeakers all over the state. After this role of Raj Thackeray, a letter has come threatening to kill him. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has also received a similar letter. Against this backdrop, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar called on Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. After that, the security of Raj Thackeray and Bala Nandgaonkar is expected to increase.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar handed the letter over to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey at 6 pm yesterday. After reading the letter, Pandey directed Joint Commissioner of Police Suhas Varke to inquire into the matter. After that, Nandgaonkar met Dilip Walse Patil at the Ministry today. The Home Minister discussed with the Commissioner what action should be taken regarding this letter. The crime branch is investigating the letter but the plans to ​​increase security of Raj Thackeray and Bala Nandgaonkar is being considered.

Until 2020, Raj Thackeray had Z-plus security. But the Thackeray government had reduced this security and gave him Y-plus. But now, in view of the threats received by Raj Thackeray, there is a movement to increase security at the senior police level. Bala Nandgaonkar is a former Minister of State for Home Affairs. He currently has constables for security. However, due to the threatening letter, the security of Nandgaonkar is also being considered.