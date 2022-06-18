Raj Thackeray to undergo surgery tomorrow, hospitalized today for tests

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray will undergo hip bone surgery tomorrow (June 19), sources said. For this, Raj Thackeray will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai today. Raj Thackeray will undergo this surgery as his leg pain has increased. He will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital this afternoon and will undergo pre-surgery tests. After that, he will undergo surgery tomorrow, sources said. After the surgery, he will have to rest for about two months.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray was admitted to the hospital in the first week of June for surgery. But then the dead cells of the corona were found in his body. As a result, he could not be given anesthesia. So the surgery was postponed.