Raj Thackeray undergoess successful hip bone surgery

MNS president Raj Thackeray has undergone successful hip bone surgery and doctors have advised him to rest for the next two to three months. Meanwhile, doctors have said that Raj Thackeray will not be able to hold any meeting, speech or meeting. This information has been given by Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Vinod Agarwal after successful surgery on Raj Thackeray.

While giving information about this, the doctor said that Raj Thackeray underwent hip bone surgery for 1.5 hour today. He responded well during the operation. Now he will be treated in the hospital for 4 to 5 days and then discharged. He will be given physiotherapy at the hospital from tomorrow. He will then undergo physiotherapy and treatment at home. He will have to rest for the next two to three months.

Doctors further said that Raj Thackeray will not be able to hold any meeting, speech or meeting unless he can stand on both feet. Now he will have to walk with support for the next few days. After two or three months he will get better.

Raj Thackeray was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday (June 18) for pre-surgery tests. Doctors have informed that he has undergone successful surgery today.