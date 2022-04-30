Raj Thackeray's convoy meets with accident; no one injured

According to news reports, a vehicle belonging to the party chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's convoy met with an accident. It is understood that three vehicles of Raj Thackeray's convoy collided with each other. It is learned that the bonnet of the car of actor Kedar Shinde and Ankush Chaudhary was damaged. Meanwhile, more information about the accident is not yet available.