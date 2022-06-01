Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery postponed after dead cells of COVID-19 found in his blood
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 1, 2022 05:58 PM2022-06-01T17:58:19+5:302022-06-01T17:59:43+5:30
MNS chief Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery, scheduled otodaay, was postponed after dead cells of novel coronavirus were found ...
MNS chief Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery, scheduled otodaay, was postponed after dead cells of novel coronavirus were found in his blood, a party spokesperson said.
Raj Thackeray had said he would undergo a surgery for knee and back problems on June 1.
"I shall be undergoing hip bone surgery on June 1... I have been in pain since some time in the legs and now also in the back," Raj the estranged cousin of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a rally.
MNS chief was planning to go on trip to Ayodhya on June 5, but last week he abruptly cancelled it, and was interpreted as a huge setback to the party.
There was much speculation whether the trip was deferred owing to certain health issues and he himself set right the records on Sunday.Open in app