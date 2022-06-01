Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery postponed after dead cells of COVID-19 found in his blood

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's hip bone surgery, scheduled otodaay, was postponed after dead cells of novel coronavirus were found in his blood, a party spokesperson said.

Raj Thackeray had said he would undergo a surgery for knee and back problems on June 1.

"I shall be undergoing hip bone surgery on June 1... I have been in pain since some time in the legs and now also in the back," Raj the estranged cousin of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a rally.

MNS chief was planning to go on trip to Ayodhya on June 5, but last week he abruptly cancelled it, and was interpreted as a huge setback to the party.

There was much speculation whether the trip was deferred owing to certain health issues and he himself set right the records on Sunday.