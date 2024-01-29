"Raj Thackeray's Question is Valid, CM is Fooling People.." Sanjay Raut Criticizes Govt over Maratha Reservation

"Congratulations to Manoj Jarange Patil. The government has accepted all your demands. All that's left to do now is get reservations. Ask the Chief Minister when he will get it so that our Maratha brothers and sisters will understand the real situation. I hope there will be transparency before the Lok Sabha elections." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut remarked while speaking to media.

Raj Thackeray's question is right, CM is cheating

Raut also showed agreement with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's reservations about the govt ordinance. "The government promulgated an ordinance but many doubt if it will grant reservations. Raj Thackeray's question is valid. The Chief Minister is cheating. Manoj Jarange Patil is a simple man. The differences in the cabinet are evident. Chhagan Bhujbal takes a different stand and Devendra Fadnavis takes a different stand. The role of the chief minister should be that of the government. The Chief Minister is a pure fraud. All this is going according to plan," Raut said.

"Meanwhile, a deliberate controversy is being created. You will speak in favour of Marathas, we will speak in favour of OBCs. The role of the chief minister is that of the government, if the minister is taking a stand against it, then the government should be recommended to be dissolved. If it doesn't, it means they're collusion. This is a right in the hands of the Centre," Raut stated.