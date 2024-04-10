Raj Thackeray's Support Increased Strength of Grand Alliance, Says Shrikant Shinde

At the MNS' Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support for the Grand Alliance. Raj Thackeray also announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections and asked the MNS workers to start preparing for the Assembly elections. Raj Thackeray's participation in the Grand Alliance has been discussed for a long time. Raj Thackeray finally clarified his stand on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Raj Thackeray's decision is being welcomed by other parties in the Mahayuti, including the BJP. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has reacted to the development.

"Raj Thackeray extended unconditional support to the Grand Alliance. Thank you very much for that. Impressed by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the way PM Modi has developed the country in the last 10 years. The country has got strong leadership. Therefore, Raj Thackeray has given unconditional support. Raj Thackeray's support has increased the strength of the Grand Alliance in Maharashtra." Shinde expressed confidence that the MNS will play a major role in winning all the seats of the Grand Alliance in the coming days.

"I thank Raj Thackeray for supporting the Grand Alliance and thank him. He did not place any conditions while supporting him. Today, Narendra Modi is doing a lot of development in the country," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Raj Thackeray's stand in a tweet. "Welcome! Extremely grateful that MNS chief Raj Thackeray believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's skillful leadership, realizing the dream of a developed India, building a strong Maharashtra, and supporting the Grand Alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Let us all together resolve with full force to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people," Fadnavis said.