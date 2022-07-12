Raj Thackeray's urgent letter to MNS office bearers

Mumbai: All eyes were on the role of MNS president Raj Thackeray in the political developments in the state. The MNS rally was held on July 13 at Rangsharda Hall in Bandra. But MNS president Raj Thackeray has issued an urgent letter and given important instructions to the office bearers and activists. Raj has also informed the party workers in a letter that tomorrow's rally has been postponed.

"Let you know in a little while. You actually held a rally tomorrow. In which I wanted to talk to you and make some suggestions about work. But since yesterday, it has been raining in various places in Maharashtra. Public life is in disarray, but in such a situation, even if I tell you the program that I was going to tell you tomorrow, it is very difficult to bring it to reality" said Raj Thackeray in the letter.

"In such a situation, we are postponing tomorrow's meeting. The next date and time will be announced soon with a little rain forecast. In the meantime, take care of yourself but try to do what you can for the people even where heavy rains are bothering them. Water is likely to seep into homes where people live, mainly along the river. Do you remember the recent floods near Sangli-Kolhapur? Some people may have to move to a temporary residence. There will be food, clean drinking water, bedding. Particular attention needs to be paid to the elderly, pregnant women, the disabled and children. There are a lot of things that need to be replanted after the trees are uprooted" the letter added.

"One thing to keep in mind is that in such a situation, government agencies are very busy, so don't do anything that will put undue stress on them. Of course, we don't want that to happen, we don't want any natural disasters to happen. Just said for caution."



