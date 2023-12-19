Raj Thackrey’s tormentors were people from family, MNS targets Uddhav Thackrey

Mumbai: After Sharmila Thackrey’s support amid the allegations against Aditya Thackrey, Uddhav Thackrey expressed gratitude towards her while criticizing Raj Thackrey. Now, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has targeted Uddhav Thackrey by commenting that while Aditya’s inquiry probe was instigated by the opposition, Raj Thackrey’s tormentors were those close to him.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande stated, “ Uddhav Thackrey has been trying for a settlement for the past 25 years. What was the need to get bothered after the criticism? Our protests bore results. After the Marathi Signboard protests, those who ensured that Toll Naka would be closed off did not keep their promise after coming to power. Bearing no connection to Oxygen, a highway company got the contract. In the BMC, why didn’t new companies come forward for road construction apart from the regular six? Uddhav Thackeray is used to brown-nosing. Before 2019 he was doing it with Narendra Modi and post 2019 it is with Sharad Pawar. He and Sanjay Raut are quite skilled at brown-nosing".

"Those unable to keep their word need not poke their nose into our business. What did their protests so far achieve? What happened to the demonstration against Reliance’s electricity price hike? Which contractor did they manage a settlement with when protesting against ULC? They also protested for Nanar. This was the same Uddhav Thackrey who wrote a letter to get the refinery project at Barsu, Who did he arrive at a settlement with? When Ambani Group got shares in a Saudi company, you wrote a letter for Barsu. Everyone knows who is doing the brown-nosing here. Are you protesting under Adani’s order?" questioned Deshpande.

"Meanwhile, no one seems to be talking about the question of common folk. Farmers are suffering due to the ban on onion exports. Irregular rains destroyed crops. Mumbai has not had a mayor for around 2 years now. BMC’s treasury is being looted by officials and no one seems to be paying attention. Rather than caring about who went to whose wedding, who danced where we should care about people’s problems”, said the MNS leader.



