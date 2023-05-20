Rajeev Tyagi takes charge as director Project of Maha Metro

Senior Railway officer Rajeev Tyagi has taken charge as Director (Project) of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited or Maha Metro, an official release said here.

An IRSE official of 1989 batch, Tyagi took charge of his new responsibility last week, it said. He played a pivotal role in modernizing the Mumbai suburban railway system. He has also served as the Chief General Manager for the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) in Mumbai. In this role, he supervised the critical JN Port-Vaitarna Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), DFCCIL.

Shri Rajeev Tyagi previously held the important position of Chief Engineer (Track Procurement) at South Central Railway (SCR), which led to his current appointment. He was in charge of organising and acquiring the walkway supplies for the entire SCR.