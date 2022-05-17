Rajesh Tope reacts over Aurangabad renaming issue 

Shiv Sena-BJP has started making strong allegations against the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. While this debate was going on, the issue of Sambhajinagar was not on the agenda of Mahavikas Aghadi, said Health Minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope. This role of NCP is likely to increase the problems of Shiv Sena.

Reacting, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that naming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar was not on the agenda of Mahavikas Aghadi. This is not on the agenda of the government, not even on our party, he said.

We have many questions. There is water problem, there is road, electricity and other problems, we will pay attention to solve those problems, said Rajesh Tope.