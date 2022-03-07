Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa hospitalised after experiencing fever, vertigo

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa is currently not in the pink of health.

On Monday, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing fever and vertigo.

"Life before covid and post covid ...back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you ...it doesn't feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma'am," she wrote.

Alongside the update, she shared a few pictures of herself sharing smiles with her doctor.

Social media users were quick to chime into the comment section and send out recovery messages to her.

"Ugh feel better soon!! It's like post covid you have an entirely new body," a netizen commented.

"Please do get well soon," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa had tested positive for coronavirus last month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor