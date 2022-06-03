Rajya Sabha Election: Why did MVA leaders meet Fadnavis?

A delegation of Mahavikas Aghadi has recently called on Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis as the battle begins in the state for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha. However, Fadnavis and state president Chandrakant Patil have given a clear signal that BJP is not in the mood to back down. This is the main reason why MVA leaders met Fadnavis. Even though Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have issued whips to prevent MLAs from splitting their votes, no action can be taken against BJP MLAs, said BJP state president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday. If the Mahavikas Aghadi votes split, MVA fears defeat of the Shiv Sena or Congress candidate. Fadnavis, on the other hand, has told the MVA delegation that he will not withdraw it's candidature for the sixth seat.

As a result, Shiv Sena is worried about the election of Assembly Speaker, the same fear is being felt again. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are embroiled in a dilemma. Imran Pratapgadhi is close to Priyanka Gandhi. In any case, a clear message has been given to the Congress leaders to elect Pratapgadhi. As a result, the Congress, which does not trust its MLAs, has started pressuring the Shiv Sena to withdraw its candidate. The Congress leaders in the state are unhappy with the imposition of Pratapgadhi's candidature. As a result, the Congress feels that there is a strong possibility that these disgruntled MLAs will split. Due to this, the Congress leaders have started giving a hint to the Shiv Sena that a seat in the Rajya Sabha is important. Shiv Sena MPs, NCP and Congress ministers rushed to Fadnavis' bungalow today. But even there, their rejection has created a big dilemma for the Shiv Sena.