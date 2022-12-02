Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asks Maha govt to create dashboard of measles cases

Amid a surge in measles cases in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the state government to create a dashboard of daily cases and apprise citizens on the prevailing situation and vaccination camps conducted to curb the spread of viral disease.

Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, claimed the Maharashtra government has been slow in implementation of guidelines issued by the Centre in tackling the measles outbreak in the state.

She wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that Health Minister Tanaji Sawant apprise people about the measles situation in the state and take necessary steps to curb its spread.

Considering the impact of the outbreak on the people of Maharashtra, it is imperative of the Minister for Health (Sawant) to apprise the general public on the status of the number of cases reported and vaccination camps conducted, she said.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader urged the state government to take necessary actions to ensure prevention and containment of the outbreak.

Vaccination against the infectious disease, especially found among children, must be urgently ramped up by launching a door-to-door drive, she said.