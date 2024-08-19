Raksha Bandhan 2024: Dhananjay Munde Shares Video of Pankaja Munde and Aditi Tatkare Tying Rakhi To His Hand (Watch)

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Political tensions once disrupted the Rakhi Poornima celebrations among the Munde siblings. However, with former rivals, the Nationalists and BJP, now united, the siblings have rekindled their bond.

As last year, this year also, Dhananjay Munde, along with his sisters Pankaja Munde, Dr. Pritam Munde, Adv. Yeshu Munde, and Aditi Tatkare, celebrated Rakhi together. Dhananjay shared a video of his sisters performing aarti and later tying rakhis to his wrist. However, due to political tension between the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar will not celebrate Rakhi with sister Supriya Sule.

Meanwhile, on account of Raksha Bandhan today, the doctors of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) who are protesting against the Kolkata rape-murder incident tied rakhis to government officials, college administrators, police, security personnel, nurses, and healthcare workers. This also comes a day after a female doctor was physically assaulted in Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, making the MARD further push for its demands including a declaration of all government-run medical colleges and hospitals as safe zones and for the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act.