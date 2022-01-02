Rakul Preet Singh calls Lakshmi Manchu her 'friend forever'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh dedicated her first Instagram post of 2022 to Lakshmi Manchu.

On Sunday, Rakul took to the photo-sharing application and shared an adorable picture with her 'friend forever' Lakshmi. In the image, the two can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

"To new beginnings with friends forever @lakshmimanchu #2022 here we come," Rakul captioned the post.

On New Year's Eve, Rakul wished everyone a "healthiest" and "happiest" 2022.

"Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid. Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year ..here is to all your dreams coming true ! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year," she had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in several projects this year. She has 'Chhatriwali', 'Runway 34', 'Attack', and 'Doctor G' in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

