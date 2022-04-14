Ramdas Athawale unveils 72-feet tall statue dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The Maharashtra government unveiled a 72-feet tall statue dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Latur city in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The state government named the statue the 'Statue of Knowledge'. A team of 35 artists built the statue within 28 days, which has been made using fiber on steel structure, local BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare said.

Speaking on the occasion, Athawale said the statue will be an inspiration to all. "Dr Ambedkar struggled hard in his life against casteism and injustice. He worked for equality in the society. Although he was insulted, he brought the society together, which paved the way for social equality that is being created in the country," the minister said.Additionally, a 131 kg cake was cut on the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Bhoiwada, Mumbai, in the presence of cabinet minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad.