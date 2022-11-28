Ramdev apologises after his controversial remarks on women creates uproar

Baba Ramdev sparked a huge controversy for his recent comments that have allegedly insulted women. Ramdev said at an event on Maharashtra's Thane, can look good in anything - saree, salwar kameez or "even when they wear nothing". Ramdev made the comments at an event on Friday. On the dais with him was Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde also attended the event.

The remark invited widespread condemnation and even a notice from Maharashtra Commission for Women as the body took "serious note" his statement. Maharashtra Commission for Women chief Rupali Chakankar tweeted a copy of the apology issued by Baba Ramdev in reply to the notice sent by the panel, seeking an explanation within two days. Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav had made a very low level statement regarding women in a public event in Thane. Taking serious note of this statement, the State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav to submit his explanation within two days," she tweeted in Marathi.

In her tweet, she also attached a copy of the apology issued by Baba Ramdev, who said, "I have always worked towards women empowerment so that women get a respectable position in the society. I have always encouraged various policies within the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative of the Central government. Hence, it is clear that I had no intention to disrespect women and the clip being circulated on social media is out of context. Still, if anybody felt hurt, I deeply regret it. I apologise unconditionally to anyone who was hurt due to my statement." Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut asked why Amruta Fadnavis did not object when the comment was made.