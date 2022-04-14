Ranbir-Alia wedding: Refreshments distributed to media outside Vastu

The big day for Kapoors and Bhatts is finally here as star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

The couple's team distributed refreshments to the media personnel who are stationed outside Vastu to capture visuals of the guests arriving.

The refreshment box contained snacks including a samosa, a sandwich, a packet of chips and a gulab jamun.

Several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji were spotted arriving at the wedding venue earlier today.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

The details about the wedding date were confirmed yesterday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

