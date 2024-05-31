Rani Chennamma Express Introduces Family Cabins with Pet Travel from Sangli Station

Sangli: The Rani Chennamma Express, the popular train which connects Sangli and Karnataka has introduced four family cabins in an air-conditioned coach and families can now travel with their beloved pets. The AC first-class coach has four family cabins and can accommodate up to four people in one cabin. The same coach has four couple cabins available for couples from Sangli station where up to 2 people can travel. Each cabin allows people to carry their pets. Two hours before the train's departure, the station master must be informed from Sangli station.

The Rani Chennamma Express has provided a lot of convenience to the passengers of Sangli. This is the first Express to depart from Sangli station. It is getting a great response from the passengers. Tickets are available for this train and all facilities including AC, and sleeper coach trains.

Cabin Lock Feature

The cabins have a lock which allows passengers to travel safely from Sangli station to Bengaluru, Hubli, Davanagere, etc. The AC First Class cabin also has a bell button to call for services.



Will save on lodging costs

The AC First Class coach has a bathroom for bathing and a geyser for hot water. After completing work in Bengaluru throughout the day, one can return by catching the Bangalore-Sangli Rani Chennamma Express at 11 pm. This will save them the cost of lodging during this period.

"Often, when traveling with family, you have to leave your pet with someone. Passengers can now travel with them. These cabins of Rani Chennamma Express will be used for the purpose. Passengers should take advantage of this." - Umesh Shah, Member, Railway Development Group

