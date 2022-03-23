Ranveer Singh's '83' reminded Said's sister Saba Pataudi of her 'abba' Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' has left Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi extremely emotional as the film reminded her of her late father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive. This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together. Kapil, played by @RanveerSingh, was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too! @KabirKhanK you are a genius. Thank you for 83," Saba wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, was released in theatres on December 24, 2021.

The film had earned critical acclaim but it did not fare extremely well at the box office due to the shutdown of theatre halls in several areas owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

